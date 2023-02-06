FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Company attached to a vehicle is seen at a showroom in Tokyo on May 13, 2022. Honda is expanding the use of hydrogen to include trucks and construction equipment, electricity for buildings and even outer space, not just cars on the roads. Honda Motor Co. plans a new fuel cell vehicle for sale in 2024, packed with a fuel cell stack developed with General Motors Co. of the U.S., its general manager, Testsuya Hasebe, told reporters Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
The Division of Consumer Affairs (DCA) in the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is warning drivers to heed a new “Do Not Drive” warning from Honda. As of February 3rd, approximately 8,200 Acura and Honda (2001-2003) vehicles equipped with unrepaired Takata Alpha driver side air bag inflators remain on the road.
If you own one of these vehicles, DCA urges you to stop driving it until this urgent, lifesaving recall has been completed. Replacement parts are available free of charge. You may check to see whether your vehicle falls under the recall here.
The risk to drivers and passengers inside these vehicles is dire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Alpha air bags have a 50% failure rate. If the inflators rupture, the metal fragments ejected toward the driver’s face could be lethal, or leave them with devastating, life-altering injuries.
It is critical that remaining vehicle owners take immediate action to protect themselves and their loved ones.
Models with Alpha air bags include:
2001-2002 Honda Accord
2001-2002 Honda Civic
2002 Honda CR-V
2002 Honda Odyssey
2003 Honda Pilot
2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL
2003 Acura 3.2CL
Acura/Honda Customer Service may be reached at 888-234-2138 or by visiting their Takata website.
For more information on the recall, please click here.
