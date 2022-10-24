Coffee County Commissioner Benny Jones - District 1 passed away early Monday, Oct. 24, according to the Mayor’s Office.
“Benny Jones has been a longtime friend, and I mean that in the most total way,” said County Mayor Judd Matheny. “He was a great commissioner who unfortunately left many things to be done. He was an honorable citizen of Coffee County, Tennessee and a great American. I will miss his advice, strength, pragmatism and humor.”
Matheny asked that the county remember the family in their grief.
“On behalf of Coffee County Government I want to join his colleagues, family and friends in praying to relieve their grief. Although this is very difficult to comprehend, one thing we know for sure is that Benny Jones is in Heaven,” Matheny said.
Jones serves Coffee County’s District 1, with Commissioner Jimmy Hollandsworth. These two secured the Republican Party nomination in the May 3 primary.
Jones was a successful trade professional, specializing in industrial refrigeration, and small business owner.
