Item number C-4 on the County Commission June 28 meeting agenda includes a resolution to rescind an earlier resolution that designated a location for a new animal shelter behind the jail.
Allocations for a feasibility study were made at Tuesday's Budget and Finance Meeting.
The agenda reads:
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
COFFEE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE PLAZA
June 28, 2022 @ 6:00 p.m.
A G E N D A
Sheriff Proclaims Commission Open for Business
Invocation
3. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
Roll Call
Approve agenda.
Public Comments
Review and approval of the minutes of previous meeting.
Resolution of Memorial, Sympathy and Commendation
Elections, Appointments and Confirmations
Unfinished Business
New Business
a. Resolution 2022-22 - Resolution to Construct a New Coffee County Consolidated
Health Department in the Coffee County Joint Industrial park
b. Resolution 2022-23 - Resolution to Increase the Level of Purchasing Authority of the
Coffee County Full Time Purchasing Agent
c. Budget Amendments
Revised General Fund, Ambulance and Capital Project Funds
Resolution 2022-24 – A Resolution making Appropriation for the Various Funds, Departments, Institutions, Offices and Agencies of Coffee County, Tennessee for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023.
Resolution 2022-25 – Resolution Setting the Tax Levy in Coffee County, Tennessee for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2022.
Resolution 2022-26 – Resolution Rescinding Resolution 2021-38 which designated the site for the new Coffee County Animal Control Facility.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
