Manchester Animal Shelter is home to Coffee County Animal Control. The county shelter is located at 156 Freedom Drive, off of Oakdale St.

-Staff photo by John Coffelt  

 

Item number C-4 on the County Commission June 28 meeting agenda includes a resolution to rescind an earlier resolution that designated a location for a new animal shelter behind the jail. 

Allocations for a feasibility study were made at Tuesday's Budget and Finance Meeting.    

The agenda reads:  

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

COFFEE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE PLAZA

June 28, 2022 @ 6:00 p.m.

A G E N D A

 

  1. Sheriff Proclaims Commission Open for Business
  1. Invocation

3.     Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag

  1. Roll Call
  1. Approve agenda.
  1. Public Comments
  1. Review and approval of the minutes of previous meeting.
  1. Resolution of Memorial, Sympathy and Commendation
  1. Elections, Appointments and Confirmations
  1. Unfinished Business
  1. New Business

a.    Resolution 2022-22 - Resolution to Construct a New Coffee County Consolidated

Health Department in the Coffee County Joint Industrial park

b.    Resolution 2022-23 - Resolution to Increase the Level of Purchasing Authority of the 

             Coffee County Full Time Purchasing Agent

c.    Budget Amendments

  1. Revised General Fund, Ambulance and Capital Project Funds
  2. Resolution 2022-24 – A Resolution making Appropriation for the Various Funds, Departments, Institutions, Offices and Agencies of Coffee County, Tennessee for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023.
  3. Resolution 2022-25 – Resolution Setting the Tax Levy in Coffee County, Tennessee for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2022.
  4. Resolution 2022-26 – Resolution Rescinding Resolution 2021-38 which designated the site for the new Coffee County Animal Control Facility.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011.

John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

