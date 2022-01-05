The Coffee County Commission will readdress a resolution that failed at the November meeting that would have allowed Rogers Group to begin the process of relocating its asphalt plant to the Industrial Park.
The meeting at the Coffee County administrative plaza will be Jan. 11 at 6.
Resolution 2021-34 reads Resolution to Amend Coffee County Zoning Resolution 2006-39 to add Asphalt Plant to Section 4.046 C, uses permitted as Special Exceptions in the M-1 Industrial district.
The proposed Bonnaroo Ticket Tax will be brought to the commission as Resolution 2021-25 – Resolution to Impose a Tax on the Sale, Resale or Issuance of Entertainment Admission Tickets, Tokens or Bracelets.
The Be the Bush request for a zoning amendment will be brought to the board as Resolution 2022-06 – A Resolution by the Coffee County Commission Amending Zoning Regulations of Coffee County, Tennessee.
According to the current county zoning resolution, a zoning amendment that is denied cannot be brought back for one year, unless it is initiated by the commission or the planning commission, or if the zoning has changed from the original application or if the zoning codes have changed for that property.