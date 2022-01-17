The busy intersection of highways 55 and 41, which is currently being improved, has seen 26 crashes involving injuries in the last five years.
In 2017, there were six crashes, three taking place around 10 a.m., one at 2 a.m., at 8 a.m. and one at 4 p.m., according to data furnished by Manchester Police Department.
In 2018, two crashes with injuries took place there, one at 10 p.m. and one at 1:40 p.m.
Six injury crashes occurred there in 2019, with three occurring between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Two occurred there in the morning time, one at 7:35 a.m. and 9 a.m. One was after school at 3:35 p.m.
The worst year for injury crashes during the five year period was 2020 which saw 11 crashes. Those crashes occurred primarily from 5 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. and from 7:22 a.m.- 9 a.m. One lunchtime crash occurred at 12:20 p.m.
Only one crash with injuries occurred in 2021, on Dec. 18 at 9:21 p.m.
During this time period, there were 2077 crashes in Manchester. Six were fatal; 411 were injury crashes. There was a total of 637 injuries and six fatalities.