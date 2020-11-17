Crews respond to structure fire

Fire crews responded to a reported structural fire this morning on Glenburg Dr., according to Manchester Fire Chief George Chambers.
"When crews arrived on scene there was smoke coming out of the eaves of the home," Chambers said.
Crews arrived on scene, deployed an attack line, and after walking around conducting their 360 degree check of the home, said Chambers.
"Crews found the fire to be in the living room area of the home," he said. "Crews knocked out a window in that area and then reset the fire area with an attack line."
Firefighters then made entry into the home to attack the fire that was in the center wall on the left side of the living room, according to Chambers.
"Crews opened the attic up to check for any fire extension into the attic area and found minimal extension into the attic, was primarily smoke in the attic," he said.
"Once the scene was safe to enter, investigators entered the home to determine the cause of the fire. Most probable cause of the fire was a wall heater turned on due to low temperatures this morning which caught a recliner on fire that was near the wall heater. There were no occupants in the home at the time of the fire and fire damage was limited to the area in/and around the wall heater, along with the chair and other items. There was significant heat and smoke damage in the home. Once crews ventilated the home and checked for any further hot spots the incident was terminated and crews returned to quarters."