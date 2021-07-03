developing featured top story
Dangerous fugitive wanted by MPD
-
- Updated
Manchester Police Department is searching for Mike Prentice, who is wanted for
Especially Aggravated Kidnapping
Aggravated Assault
Aggravated Burglary
Theft of Vehicle (Vehicle has been recovered)
Violation of Order of Protection
Police urge caution if you see this individual.
"Do NOT approach. Immediately call the Manchester Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office or Coffee County Communications at 931-728-9555.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Latest News
- Dangerous fugitive wanted by MPD
- DA announces fentanyl death conviction
- PBA questions accuracy of Finance committee’s figures
- Permitless carry bill goes into effect July 1
- Arnold AFB prepares for possible labor dispute
- Conference center director briefs PBA on closing year
- City Finance Committee recommends closing conference center
- Man charged in stabbing death
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged in stabbing death
- Arnold AFB prepares for possible labor dispute
- City Finance Committee recommends closing conference center
- Dangerous fugitive wanted by MPD
- DA announces fentanyl death conviction
- City 4th of July event announced
- Permitless carry bill goes into effect July 1
- PBA questions accuracy of Finance committee’s figures
- Details released on constable's arrest
- Conference center director briefs PBA on closing year