wanted.jpg
Manchester Police Department is searching for  Mike Prentice, who is wanted for
Especially Aggravated Kidnapping
Aggravated Assault
Aggravated Burglary
Theft of Vehicle (Vehicle has been recovered)
Violation of Order of Protection
 
Police urge caution if you see this  individual.
 
"Do NOT approach. Immediately call the Manchester Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office or Coffee County Communications at 931-728-9555. 
 

