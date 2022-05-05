280147635_367551582083759_3262528042280232702_n.jpg

A Manchester physician has been charged by indictments related to illegally  distributing prescription drugs.

Dr. Yogeshwar Gil, 45, of Manchester was charged with conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances,  unlawful distribution of controlled substances and maintaining drug-involved premises, following a two-year investigation by the Coffee County Special Investigation Unit, the US Department of Health and Human Services, the Office of Inspector General and agents from the TBI. 

According to Coffee County Sheriff's Department, Gill is a family medicine doctor and operated a practice in Manchester. 

According to police, he was allegedly involved in a scheme to distribute opioids and Suboxone outside the usual course of professional practice. 

Gill has not been arrested and has not been seen in Coffee County. He has been entered as a wanted person in NCIC. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact law enforcement 

   

