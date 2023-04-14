Lady Fright’s Emporium, located just off the square on Spring Street, will hold a grand opening Saturday, April 15, 9a.m.-5 p.m.
“We have a plethora of items. Crochet stuff that I make, candles that we make in-house and local vendors that bring in their items,” said Kayla “Lady Fright” Allen.
Allen calls the shop an eclectic mix of vintage Hollywood vibe. Old movie posters on the wall, Hollywood jazz dances from a jukebox Bluetooth speaker. It’s an ambiance of a bygone day.
“We’re bringing it back to a simpler time,” she said.
Kayla’s nickname Lady Fright comes from her husband’s nickname, Lord Fright, from his days working in the haunted attraction field.
“We are not a gothic shop, we have candles, soaps all those things,” she said. “I mean, we have a crocheted unicorn (on the shelf).”
For the grand opening Lady Fright is offering door prizes, specials and shoppers can come dressed for the vintage selfie photo booth, with props.
Normal store hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and closed Sunday.
“I would like to thank my family members, especially, Mindy Simmons, Amanda Martel and their husbands for all their help with setting up my shop. Also my husband for all his help in getting this started and for pushing me to do bigger and better things,” Kayla said.
