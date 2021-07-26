The city of Manchester is applying for a Downtown Improvement Grant for $150,000 through the state program. The city intends to use $37,500 for public improvements, including dumpster enclosures at City Hall and improvements to the irrigation system on the square.
The remaining $112, 500 will be used for public improvements for private/public property owners in the Historic Zoning District for façade improvements.
The grant will require a 25% local match. Property owners will be required to match 25% of the funds they receive. A $10,000 project would require a $2,500 contribution.
The grant application requires at least 10 letters of support/need from area property owners. Those interested are asked to submit a letter of support for the application. It should include an outline of the improvements needed, and a photo if possible.
These letters of support need to be submitted to Codes Director Jamie Sain by noon, July 28. Email jsain@cityofmanchester.com or submit in person at 200 W. Fort St.
For more information, call 723-1464.