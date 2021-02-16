Duck River Electric has announced that despite much progress being made in restoring power, many more may still be without power.
"Crews have restored thousands of members and will continue to make progress throughout the night. Contractors and crews from neighboring utilities are in the area to assist with these efforts," the announcement said.
"Under these circumstances, it is not possible to predict when power will be restored. Road conditions and fallen trees continue to lengthen outage times. Several repairs have immediately been damaged by trees collapsing under the weight of the ice," Duck River said.
The Utility warned those still without power at this time may want to consider making alternate arrangements for tonight if possible.
Our crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore power. We thank you for your continued thoughts and prayers for their safety," the announcement said.