Duck River Utility Commission, the agency that Tullahoma and Manchester receives its water from, has issued a statement following a water plant cyber attack in Florida.
The release assures residents that DRUC takes security very seriously and notes that locally, water treatment control systems are not connected to the internet.
"Even computer maintenance activities requiring internet access are completed without a direct connection," the release said.
The systems nonetheless have state-of-the-art software and hardware to prevent unauthorized intrusion.
The DRUC facility is manned 24 hours a day by state certified and licensed operators who monitor the control computers and security systems.
The treatment process is also monitored continuously by multiple systems that can detect abnormalities or malfunctions and shut down the system in the event of a variance.
DRUC reiterates that the water supplied to area municipalities is safe and plentiful.
The cyberattack happened in Oldsmar, Fla. when a hacker gained remote access to a Florida city's water treatment plant in an attempt to contaminate the city's supply of water with a harmful chemical, according to reports.
The attacker was able to briefly increase the amount of sodium hydroxide (lye) in the water supply from about 100 parts per million to 11,100 parts per million.