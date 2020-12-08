A performance by country music artist Dustin Lynch and other local musicians, along with a virtual home tour will highlight “Caroling for Kids: A Virtual Fundraiser” to benefit the Tullahoma Day Care Center.
“Since the popular holiday tour of homes had to be cancelled this year, we wanted to give everyone something as a way of saying ‘thank you’ for your support in 2020,” said Board president Reba Walters. “We have planned a Facebook Live virtual fundraiser that we think will be enjoyed by everyone.”
“Caroling for Kids: A Virtual Fundraiser” is a 45-minute video that premieres at 4 p.m. on Dec. 13. Viewers will be able to access the video through the day care center’s Facebook page at Tullahoma DCC. Hosted by Alderman Rupa Blackwell, board vice president, the video includes a tour of the Tullahoma Day Care Center by Justin Holder that features interviews with staff and special guests. Also featured will be an online tour of the Moore County home of Janice Harder, and special musical performances by Lynch, Alderman Sernobia McGee, Michael McGee, alumni of the THS AristoCats, and Greg Gressel.
The annual tour of homes has been the center’s largest fundraiser for decades, according to Walters, but this year the board decided to offer an alternative as a kick-off to the holiday season.
“We couldn’t hold our tour of homes this year because of Covid-19, but we wanted to offer the public something to lift our spirits this time of year,” said Walters. “The event replaces our largest annual fundraiser, but we also wanted it to be available for everyone to enjoy. Donations to support the nonprofit center will be accepted during the event, or anytime afterward.”
The center is located at 707 Trinity Lane behind Trinity Lutheran Church. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The center has remained open to preschoolers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. To learn more or to make a donation, visit Facebook, www.tullahomadaycare.com, or call Emma Coleman, director, at 931-455-4197.
The Tullahoma Day Care Center is a nonprofit facility for at-risk children with the mission of “providing affordable, safe, healthy and nurturing pre-school child care. The center is a nonprofit that serves children regardless of race or national original. It is overseen by a board of directors.