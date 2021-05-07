Dusty's Kids Day took place Friday, May 7 with a  police escort from Coffee County High School to 41/55 intersection, a stop by College Street then back on to the Elam Farm. 
 
The Dusty Elam Foundation Benefit is Saturday starting at noon. 
The foundation serves area less fortunate and special needs children. 
For more information, call 273-3419 or 728-3381. 

