The family of Charles (Chuck) Martin has announced that the man is still missing as of June 2. He was last seen in Tullahoma .
The family said that he has dementia and is 80 years old. He has been missing for at least 24 hours. Martin could be driving a white 2014 Ford Escape.
Call the Tullahoma Police Department if you see him.
