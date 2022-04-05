Editor’s note: The following is the first in a series of articles covering the recent political forum co-sponsored by The Tullahoma News. Other races including that of Circuit Court Judge, General Sessions Judge, District Attorney General, Road Superintendent and Sheriff that were included in the forum will run in future editions. Video from the debates will also be forthcoming on the Tullahoma News website.
The candidates for Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk recently had an opportunity to share why they are the best candidate for the job during the political forum hosted by The Tullahoma News, Manchester Times and Bowman Media.
Incumbent appointed Circuit Court Clerk Jenny Anthony faces challenger Josh Morris in the May 3 Republican primary. Anthony was appointed to the position last March when former Clerk Heather Hines Duncan left to take a new position with the County Technical Advisory Service.
Moderated by On Target News Director Lucky Knott, Anthony explained the advances she has implemented in the circuit court clerk’s office to modernize the position and make process court documents more efficient. Specifically, Anthony said her office recently made the switch to an online platform, which allows the public quicker access to files they may need to access for court. Additionally, she said, the office rotates out the physical copies of documents in order to maximize the limited storage space her office has in the Coffee County Justice Center.
Both candidates shared what they viewed as the most important details of any court orders, which the office frequently handles for cases. Morris said the more important thing was to make sure that all documents were filed and time stamped in short order so that all parties of a legal case may view them as part of the official record. The little things like dates and signatures were of the highest importance, he said, because different courts would require different things, so making sure all documents were time stamped and filed correctly and efficiently was important in order to allow for judges, attorneys and other courts to view them.
Anthony agreed, saying her office is responsible for ensuring all orders are filed correctly and input into the database correctly and promptly was of the utmost importance. She also said making sure to follow the directions of the court order was also highly important, as different orders may have different instructions. The goal of the clerks, she said, was to make sure all documents were filed correctly.
Anthony was then asked why she felt she was appointed to fill the position over other candidates for the job by the Coffee County Commission. What she believed set her apart, she said, was her willingness to “get to work” and make contact with every commissioner, as well as her previous service in the courtroom.
“Everyone that has worked in the court system, they know who I am,” she said. “They’ve seen me in the court rooms. I’ve clerked for Judge Ledsinger for several years. Anybody that’s ever been to court, they know who I am.”
She said she simply encouraged all the commissioners to reach out to the Coffee County judicial system employees to ask about her record of service.
Morris said what would set him apart as the next Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk would be the people he would have around him, noting that the position is not something he could do on his own.
“You’re only as good as the people around you,” he said, acknowledging he would ensure all employees are cross-trained in multiple areas and able to follow up on issues and check in on situations. He said he followed the philosophy of having check-in meetings with employees to see what their needs were and if there were ways he could help his employees improve.
Morris was also questioned about a previous stint as the director of parks and recreation for the city of Manchester, which Knott said was brought up by radio listeners and news readers. The issue they brought forward, Knott said, involved a demotion Morris received and some alleged improper spending when he was the director.
Morris said a letter that circulated on social media detailing his alleged misconduct was not something he was familiar with until about two months ago. That letter, he said, was dated July 3, 2008, but not inserted into his personnel file until the following March; he also noted he never signed said letter, indicating he was unaware of its presence back in 2009.
He explained that the first two years he was the parks and rec director, he had “no budget issues or problems” but his third year saw a citywide spending freeze that would have significantly impacted the recreation center’s operations.
“I chose to fix and use the money for the rec center to keep it open during the busiest time of the year,” he said, noting that the summer, when the freeze went into effect, is when the department collected approximately 80% of the center’s money.
“Summer time is our busiest time,” he said. “I chose to use the money to fix stuff that was needed to keep our doors open for the citizens of Coffee County versus to have it closed.”
Additionally, Morris said, the mentions in the letter of two times the mayor at the time attempted to contact Morris about the spending situation that Morris was “busy” was accurate, but not for insubordinate reasons. Rather, he said, he was filling in at the recreation center for an employee who called out.
“That is correct; I was busy,” he said. “I was filling in for the night/weekend supervisor. You have to have a manger on duty; he called in, and I, of course, went in and took his spot and filled in.”
Finally, Morris addressed claims that he previously ran for a different office as a Democrat and had multiple stints at the clerk’s office. For his party switch, Morris said he ran for Coffee County Trustee as a Democrat in 2014, but that was many years ago and “things have changed.” He encouraged people to check his voting record to see how true he was to the Republican Party.
As for his multiple hirings at the clerk’s office, Morris said he was making the best decision he could for his family at the time.
“I did leave the clerk’s office for about a month to take a promotion,” he said. “I had a young family at the time, and then I came back and the position was not filled.”
Later, he said, he was approached by a home health company that would have constituted another promotion for himself and security for his family, which he also took. Through that position, he said, he gained the leadership qualities he believed would serve him well in the circuit court clerk’s position.
He also addressed a question from Anthony about how he left is most recent job in order to campaign. Anthony questioned why he would leave a job he just began in November in order to campaign full time. Morris said he felt he wasn’t giving his all to the position and did not want to be dishonest with that company.
“I felt like I was not giving them 100 percent of my dedication and time,” he said, “and my mind was not where it needed to be. I just didn’t think it was fair to them to not give them 100 percent of me.
“When I do something, it’s 100 percent.”
He added that taking the time off should not be a problem, as even if he were to lose to Anthony in the primary, it would not be too difficult to find another job with his education and experience, though he hoped the voters of Coffee County placed their trust in him and elected him to the position.
The primaries take place Tuesday, May 3. Early voting begins Wednesday, April 13. Early voting will take place at the Coffee County Election Commission, 1329 McArthur St., Manchester, 37355, and C. D. Stamps Community Center, 810 S. Jackson St., Tullahoma, 37388.