The Coffee County Emergency Management Agency has asked the public not to panic concerning gas availability. 
The agency requests: 
 
Please refrain from panic purchasing of gas and diesel fuel over the next couple of weeks. There is currently not a gas shortage in Tennessee. Certainly purchase what you need but over buying and filling canisters is not necessary and makes the situation worse. Please use common sense. Thank you for your help.

