The owner of an emu in Beechgrove is seeking help in finding the missing bird which could be near Opossum Paw Rd. and Harrell Hollow Rd off Hwy 64.
The birds has been spotted on trail cams in the area.
According to posts shared by the Coffee County Humane Society who has been in touch with Mitchell, the bird is friendly once she gets comfortable with people.
The owner, Madison Mitchell can be reached at 615-809-6056 if you have information about the bird.
