Endangered child alert issued

A statewide Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Franklin Police Department for 8 year-old Paul Lyle Sykes.￼
He was last seen in Franklin on Dec. 10 around 11:45 a.m.￼ Paul has blonde hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’3”, and weighs 75 pounds, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. Paul may be in the company of Bethany Triplett. Triplett has a warrant for Custodial Interference.￼ She is 39 years old, with blonde hair and green eyes. She’s 5’8”, and weighs 130 pounds.￼
They may be in a black Toyota Avalon, with Tennessee tag 7W6 3D7. If you see Paul Lyle Sykes or Bethany Triplett, please call the Franklin Police Department at 615–794–2513, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.