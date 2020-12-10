Endangered child alert issued

A statewide Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Franklin Police Department for 8 year-old Paul Lyle Sykes.￼

He was last seen in Franklin on Dec. 10 around 11:45 a.m.￼ Paul has blonde hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’3”, and weighs 75 pounds, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. 

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. Paul may be in the company of Bethany Triplett. Triplett has a warrant for Custodial Interference.￼ She is 39 years old, with blonde hair and green eyes. She’s 5’8”, and weighs 130 pounds.￼

They may be in a black Toyota Avalon, with Tennessee tag 7W6 3D7. If you see Paul Lyle Sykes or Bethany Triplett, please call the Franklin Police Department at 615–794–2513, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.