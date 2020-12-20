Endangered Child Alert has been issued.
"We need your help to locate 9-year-old Addysyn Mondell and 7-year-old Addyleigh Mondell, who are missing from Lewisburg," TBI officials said.
"Both children were last seen earlier today (Dec. 19) and may be with Jennifer Powell, their non-custodial mother. Addysyn, Addyleigh, and Powell may be traveling in a teal Saturn Ion with TN license plate CTW-641. An arrest warrant has been issued for Powell, charging her with Custodial Interference. Spot them? Call the Lewisburg Police Department at 931-359-4556 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND."