Manchester First Baptist Church has announced its annual Easter Egg Hunt will now be March 29.
"Due to the current forecasts for tomorrow morning and early afternoon, the annual Easter Egg Hunt ... has been rescheduled for Monday evening, March 29.
The times for the egg hunts are
For 2s and under - 5:30 PM
K & 1st grade - 5:45 PM
3s & PreK - 6 PM
2nd & 3rd - 6:15 PM
4th & 5th - 6:45 PM
The petting zoo & Crazy Daisies food truck will be available beginning at 5 p.m.
