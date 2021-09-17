Coffee County Sheriff Department veteran Danny Ferrell announces intent to run in sheriff election.
Sheriff Chad Partin as said he intends to run and SRO Alethia Smartt-Rawn announced her intent on Saturday.
Ferrell's announcement follows:
Friends, Family and Coffee County residents, my name is Danny R. Ferrell and I am excited to announce my candidacy in the 2022 Sheriff’s election. After much thought and consideration, I feel a deeper calling of service and see a need for true conservative leadership in our county. I was born and raised in Coffee County and through my wonderful parents, Donnie and Janie Ferrell, I was taught a solid foundation of faith makes the strongest leaders. It has been my great honor to follow in my father’s law enforcement footsteps. I will lead as he did, by example, with honor and integrity.
My greatest blessings in this life, my wife, Lisa Peterson Ferrell of 20 years and my three sons, Clinton, Daniel and Colton, are my reasons to make Coffee County the safest place to live in Tennessee. I began my law enforcement career twenty-eight years ago and served at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department twenty of those years. I have held many positions in law enforcement including Corrections, Court Officer, Transport Officer, Deputy, K-9 Officer, Investigator, Sergeant over Investigations and Captain over patrol. I also served as a part-time boating officer with the TWRA for eighteen years. During my tenure with the TWRA, I assisted in teaching boating and hunters education. I currently serve as Sergeant on patrol at the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and have held this position for the past three years.
As Sheriff of Coffee County, I will be visible in the community and will uphold every honor the office demands. I will strive to have the most well trained, ethical department in the state. I will mend broken relationships and work closely with other departments. My view of law enforcement is one collective branch that works for the betterment of the community and state we serve. I will implement an open door policy as I feel strongly that all elected officials should be available for the citizens they serve. Law enforcement and community involvement is imperative in breaking down boundaries and forming relationships.
I would appreciate your support and humbly ask for your vote for Sheriff of Coffee County, 2022.
Thank you
Danny Ferrell