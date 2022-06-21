The cause of death of a Bonnaroo festival goer is unknown pending an autopsy, according to Manchester Police.
Twenty-nine-year-old Lee Ann Sizemore of Lowell, Ind. was found unresponsive at her Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival campsite early Sunday morning, said Manchester Police Chief Investigator Brandon Tomberlin.
Sizemore was transported to main medical and then to Unity Hospital with CPR in progress. Sizemore was pronounced dead at Unity.
Tomberlin said that the investigation is pending the autopsy results. No foul play is suspected.
Manchester Police said that there were no weapon issues and no known fentanyl issues.
