Anthony (Tony) Bean, former chief deputy of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, was found guilty on three counts of deprivation of rights in the Eastern District Federal Court in Chattanooga Friday morning.
Deprivation of rights under color of law is a federal criminal charge that is sometimes used against the police and other law enforcement officers when they allegedly use their power to violate another person's rights under the United States Constitution.
Bean and son T.J. Bean were indicted in 2019 on federal civil rights charges after an investigation by the FBI.
The father and son waived their right to have a jury trial. They chose, instead, to have a federal judge hear the evidence in their case and decide whether they are guilty of committing civil rights abuses.
The defendants’ charges stemmed from two assaults. The first was committed by the elder Bean while he was the chief of the Tracy City Police Department in 2014. The second alleged assault occurred when both Beans were working for the GCSO in 2017.
Travis R. McDonough, Chief United States District Judge, found Tony Bean guilty on three counts of depravation of rights. T.J. Bean was acquitted of all charges.
“T.J.’s reinstatement is pending an internal review,” Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum told the Herald.
Sentencing for Bean is scheduled for June 24, 2022.
This story will be updated as more information is received.