Franklin County Sheriff's Office Investigators are attempting to locate an individual wanted on multiple warrants out of Franklin County.
Investigators are searching for Rodney Duncan (45 year old white male). Mr. Duncan is believed to be in the Coffee County area and is also believed to be frequenting establishments in the Tullahoma area.
If anyone has any information regarding Mr. Duncan's location, you are asked to contact Lt. George Dyer of the Franklin County Sheriff's office at 931-308-9420.