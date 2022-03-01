Franklin County native Hunter Wolkonowski audition today for the popular television show “American Idol.”
Wolkonowski, known in the music industry as HunterGirl, performed in front of "American Idol’s" all-star judging panel, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, during the premiere episode of the show's 20th season on ABC.
Asked what it felt like auditioning for a national television show, she explained the process.
“I went through multiple online Zoom auditions before I made it into the final audition room in front of the judges,” HunterGirl said. “I think it was at least three of four auditions before I was chosen for the final audition.”
She presented a mix of songs during the audition process as well as some originals and covers. In addition, she shared stories with the casting crew about her life and her journey in the music industry so far.
“They were all so kind to me, and I was grateful to have the opportunity to share my music with them,” HunterGirl said.
When told she made it to the final auditions, she said she was beyond thrilled.
“I was in complete shock,” she said. “I remember logging off of the Zoom call and immediately calling my family crying because I couldn’t believe it.”
HunterGirl had tried out for "American Idol" a couple of times when she was a teenager and it didn’t work out. The reason, she believes, is that she was just not ready. She said that it made her want success even more.
“I think the best thing that ever happened to me was God making me wait,” she said. “I think we all want to get to our destination as soon as possible, but there is always a reason that something doesn’t work out. I believe when God closes a door, he opens the right one later for you or helps push you in the right direction when you talk to him. I have worked so hard and have heard a lot of ‘no’s’ in my life, but that is what makes you stronger, I think.”
Wolkonowski admitted she would be upset for a while after rejections, but she would get right back out there to show the naysayers just how bad she wanted to succeed.
Even though she acknowledges that competing for "American Idol" is nerve-wracking, she says all the work has been worthwhile.
“To hear a ‘yes’ from 'American Idol' felt like all the work I had put into music was recognized,” she said. “This was the biggest moment of my life. I think when you want something in life so bad and have worked so hard for it, then you are going to get nervous because it is proof that it means a lot to you.”
Beginnings
HunterGirl began performing in her grandfather’s church at age 3 and started writing songs at age 9. From age 14, she has performed in various festivals in Franklin County as well as statewide and all over the U.S.
She won the 2014 Texaco Country Showdown for the state of Tennessee at age 15.
After graduating high school, HunterGirl moved to Nashville and immediately started playing her signature Ovation guitar at gigs in downtown venues such as Tootsie’s, Rippy’s, Crazy Town, Luke Bryan’s, FGL, and HonkyTonk Central, while also earning her college degree in record time (and during a pandemic) at Middle Tennessee State University’s Music Business School at age 22.
“I kept thinking if I perform as much as possible, that someone will walk in and find me,” she said. “I just wanted to make my family, friends and everyone that has ever believed in me proud.”
HunterGirl said she has been watching "American Idol" since she was a little girl with her family.
“We never missed an episode and everyone would always come over to watch,” she said. “I remember my Nana saying, ‘Hunter, maybe you will be the next American Idol when you grow up.’ I think little Hunter would cry seeing that the dream I had when I was a kid could possibly happen.”
Working nonstop
While in college, HunterGirl won several songwriting contests including the prestigious Nashville Songwriter Association International two years in a row and has opened for notable performers including Old Dominion, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Charlie Daniels and Sara Evans.
HunterGirl has worked with many veteran organizations such as Operation Song, the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veteran Center, Freedom Sings USA and Soldier’s Child. She works with these music-therapy organizations to help transform veterans' stories into songs.
No matter what happens on "American idol," HunterGirl said God has given her a calling to help others and she will continue to work with veterans. Both her great-grandparents served in WWII and she has a grandfather and six uncles who served in Vietnam.
“I was blessed to have been asked to work for Freedom Sings when I was 17,” she said. “I will continue providing music therapy to veterans. I listen to their stories and turn them into songs.
“I found out at an early age that making music is not just about getting your thoughts and feelings out and trying to relate what you're feeling, it’s about helping others get theirs out as well. If I can make this happen and continue helping others, that’s my goal.”
Having a dream of being a country musician her entire life, HunterGirl says she will continue writing songs and performing in front of people who love and support her music.
“My Nana and Pa would take us to Dollywood every year,” she said. “I would walk through Dolly’s museum and think this is what I want, just a lifetime of making music, helping others and being able to support myself by doing what I love, like Dolly.
“I want to hear people singing my song lyrics back to me. I think that would feel like a full-circle moment.”
Wolkonowski can be found on social media under the username "HunterGirlMusic."