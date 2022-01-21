The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Amber Marie Ferguson and Tom Lymn, Jr. who also goes by the alias New York. If anyone has any information regarding their whereabouts you are asked to contact Inv. Kalyn Machuta at 931-307-6068.
Franklin County Sheriff Department seeks whereabouts of two
