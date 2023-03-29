An investigation by special agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Ft. Campbell soldier.
Army Criminal Investigators and TBI agents with the ICAC Task Force began an investigation after receiving information that an individual, later identified as Adrian Tejeda, had been soliciting and exploiting a minor female online while he was on a deployment overseas, including sending a sex device to the child at her parents’ residence.
On March 26th, Adrian Tejeda (DOB 03/13/2000) returned to Ft. Campbell from deployment and was met by Army and TBI agents. He was arrested and charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one count of Solicitation of a Minor, and one count of Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means. He was transported to the Franklin County Jail and booked on a $225,000 bond.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.