Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing serves those who served
Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing will honor the brave men and women who served our country on Veterans Day 2020.
To commemorate Veterans Day, Manchester Center has announces its inaugural Pie Day celebration, gifting 150 apple and pumpkin pies to local veterans and their surviving spouses in preparation for the upcoming holiday season.
Though these festivities may look different in 2020 in order to respect safe social distancing, Manchester Center is proud to give back to the community .
Local community veterans are invited to Manchester Center’s outdoor drive through and pie pick-up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
“We are excited to give back to those who have served our country with unwieldy commitment and bravery,” said the Manchester Center Administrative Team. “It is our privilege to honor those who have served our country and placed their lives on the line for our freedom.”
Manchester Center is a member of the CareRite Centers network, with centers located throughout New York, New Jersey, Florida and Tennessee. CareRite Centers is proud to offer careers and care to Veterans and their surviving spouses, and are committed to providing guests with unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service. CareRite Centers, along with Manchester Center, is proud to honor their team members, patients and residents, and local community members who have given selflessly to serve our nation.
Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is located at 395 Interstate Dr., Manchester. For more information, visit www.manchestercenterrehab.com or call 931-723-8744.