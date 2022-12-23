Additional Update: TVA releases announcement
At 12:35 p.m., Dec. 23, the TVA sent a press release to area media outlets concerning power outages.
"With temperatures on Friday, December 23, averaging in the single digits across the region, the Tennessee Valley Authority and local power company employees are actively working to maintain a stable power grid for everyone amid unprecedented demand.
"To help ensure the continued reliability of the regional power system, TVA and local power companies are proactively taking steps to temporarily reduce power supplies to localized areas. These actions may create short, temporary power outages in certain areas.
The public and businesses are asked to help by immediately reducing electric power use without compromising personal safety. Some simple methods of reducing power include:
• Lower thermostats by just one or two degrees – public safety is of utmost importance during dangerously cold weather, so don’t make big adjustments but every degree can help save on future power bills,
• Delay doing laundry or running a dishwasher until the warmest part of the day, and turn off unnecessary lights and electronics, and
• Open window coverings on the sunny side of homes and offices to let the sun heat your home, but close window coverings when the sun isn’t brightly shining.
The TVA apologizes for the disruption that we know these actions may cause, especially during the holidays.
"They are difficult but necessary steps to prevent to potential of far greater power disruptions to the broader region.
Slightly warmer temperatures filtering into the region this weekend should help minimize additional strain on the power system. TVA and local power companies will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any additional needed information."
UPDATE:
McMinnville's Caney Fork Electric Cooperative, Inc. has announced that the TVA request for rolling outages has been lifted.
The utility asks customers to help by turning off/unplug all unnecessary items and if at all possible turn your heat settings to 68 degrees or lower.
Tullahoma, McMinnville, Shelbyville electric companies announce rolling customer outages.
According to announcements by surrounding municipal electric companies the Tennessee Valley Authority has asked for providers to begin rolling power outages.
The outages will last 15 minutes every hour (TUA announced every three hours). The Times has reached out to Duck River Electric Corporation for more information.
According to Tullahoma Utility Authority’s announcement,
“At 10:30am, at the request of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) will begin rolling customer outages. This will be done according to a plan agreed to with TVA. TUA outages will be in groups of 200-400 customers at a time and will last for approximately 15 minutes. Customers should plan for a 15 minute outage every 3 hours,” it reads.
The utility cannot announce the time when your outage will occur.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and hope that this will last for a limited time,” the utility announced .
Earlier this morning, according to TUA, TVA called for all local power companies, to reduce load by 5%. They asked customers to lower their heat by 2 to 3 degrees to help TVA reach that goal.
The high demand comes from multiple generating units down and near-zero temperatures.
The utility ask that customers limit use of electric clothes dryers and electric ovens/stoves.