The Gnat Hill Reunion planned for April 1 at the Pocahontas Community Center has been canceled.
For more information, call 728-1250.
MCS to hold kindergarten orientation
Manchester City School will hold kindergarten registration orientation during four sessions for parents and guardians of children entering kindergarten.
Westwood Elementary School orientation will be March 22 at 5 p.m. and April 5 at 3:30 p.m. Colleges Street Elementary School orientation will be March 18 at 2 p.m. and April 7 at 3:30 p.m.
Information covered will be the requirements for students to enter kindergarten. For more information contact Randall Robinson at 728-2316 ext. 2006.
Ragsdale to hold cemetery cleanup
The Ragsdale Cemetery Cleanup will be on Saturday, March 26, at 10 a.m. The rain date will be Saturday, April 2, at 10 a.m.
Further dates for working the graveyard will be Monday, April 4, and Tuesday, April 5; Rain dates will be April 11 and 12. All dates will begin at 10 a.m.