Hoyt.jpg
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ray Hoyt Hardesty who escaped from the outside rec area.
Hardesty is from Jasper and was being held on a contempt of court. He is not considered violent.
He is not wearing shoes and his orange inmate pants were found in the woods behind the Altamont convenience center.
 
If you see him please call 911.
 
Ray Hoyt Hardesty 
DOB 9/2/1979.
bald, with short brown hair on sides.
5'10, 245 pounds, green eyes
cleft chin, brown stubble on face

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.