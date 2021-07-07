The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ray Hoyt Hardesty who escaped from the outside rec area.
Hardesty is from Jasper and was being held on a contempt of court. He is not considered violent.
He is not wearing shoes and his orange inmate pants were found in the woods behind the Altamont convenience center.
If you see him please call 911.
Ray Hoyt Hardesty
DOB 9/2/1979.
bald, with short brown hair on sides.
5'10, 245 pounds, green eyes
cleft chin, brown stubble on face
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Latest News
- Grundy County Sheriff searching for fugitive
- Sheriff Department searching for missing child
- Independence Day 2021
- Our local government acts with no accountability and with impunity
- Let’s address the animal control elephants in the room
- Bonnaroo spokesman talks partnership at chamber meeting
- Old Stone Fort holds weekend events
- County steps away from step and grade pay
Most Popular
Articles
- Bonnaroo spokesman talks partnership at chamber meeting
- Dangerous fugitive wanted by MPD
- Arnold AFB prepares for possible labor dispute
- DA announces fentanyl death conviction
- Our local government acts with no accountability and with impunity
- Subject wanted by MPD caught
- City 4th of July event announced
- County steps away from step and grade pay
- PBA questions accuracy of Finance committee’s figures
- Man charged in stabbing death