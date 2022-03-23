Local man Scott Hansert will run for road superintendent. His announcement follows as submitted:
I’m Scott Hansert and I am running for your Road Superintendent. I plan on putting my 35+ years of construction and road-building experience to work for all of Coffee County. My experience covers a vast number of projects in our local area. A few notable examples include installing all infrastructure for the Manchester Industrial Park, home to Great Lakes Cheese. I also served as the supervisor of construction for the Exit 111A off-ramp on I-24, in 2016. My experience with TDOT and road-building keeps me updated on the latest technology in road signage. This includes solar LED in high accident areas on our rural roads.
It is time our highway department underwent a change with new ideas for growth and improvement. This starts with grants. But not all grants involve receiving money. Some grants are educational to build awareness and prevention such as distracted driving. Distracted driving is an issue close to my heart as a parent of a son who was killed in a car accident in 2003 due to being distracted. Our highway budget for Coffee County is around 3 million dollars. Any grants we can apply for would be beneficial to our community.
I have a passion for our community. I exercise that passion through activities that promote growth and recreation for our youth. This includes building the Crethan Hansert Memorial Hitting Facility. Located behind Coffee County High School, it is a useful resource for the baseball and softball teams.
Our county is growing very fast. Our county’s 640 miles of roads are filling up fast with new subdivisions and new residents. As we continue to grow, we need to maintain our current roads, while focusing on building new roads for these new subdivisions.
I support being more aggressive in our bridge replacement program. Fun fact: some of our bridges were constructed when General Patton was here 80 years ago. Although we cannot replace all our bridges we can inspect them more frequently than 2 years as done by TDOT.
If you elect me as Coffee County Road Superintendent, I will show my dedication to safety and the growth and preservation of our roads and our community.