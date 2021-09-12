241838689_890651055187648_6970855851767129789_n.jpg

A post on the Beechgrove Community Group announces that local dog is missing. 

"He went missing at my parents house in Christiana Tn. The first picture is what he looked like when he went missing yesterday evening 09/11/21…. He comes to !!!!!! MATER OR DOMINATOR !!!!!!"

Yesterday was the dog's  third birthday.

"If ANYONE has seen my baby please return him home to me. He is so very missed. We have all been up all night looking for him. I believe someone has picked him up," the post says.

Call (931) 312-9226 with any information on the whereabouts of Mater. 

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.