A post on the Beechgrove Community Group announces that local dog is missing.
"He went missing at my parents house in Christiana Tn. The first picture is what he looked like when he went missing yesterday evening 09/11/21…. He comes to !!!!!! MATER OR DOMINATOR !!!!!!"
Yesterday was the dog's third birthday.
"If ANYONE has seen my baby please return him home to me. He is so very missed. We have all been up all night looking for him. I believe someone has picked him up," the post says.
Call (931) 312-9226 with any information on the whereabouts of Mater.