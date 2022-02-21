The National Weather Service has announced potential hazardous weather outlook for Middle Tennessee.
After midnight tonight, some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible with strong to damaging winds main concern.
Starting Tuesday through Sunday Heavy rainfall embedded within two rainfall events are expected through Tuesday night and another Wednesday night through Friday that may lead to flooding/flash flooding concerns across mid state region.
Also, Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening, some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible with strong to damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes main concerns.