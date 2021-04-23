featured top story
Hazmat spill shuts down Monteagle
- Courtesy of Grundy County Herald
-
- Updated
The Town of Monteagle was issued a Shelter in Place advisory Friday morning due to a unknown chemical spill behind Shan’s Chinese Restaurant in town.
All Monteagle town citizens were asked to stay off the streets until further notice. Monteagle Elementary School was be closed .
First responders and haz-mat crews are on the scene. The area is blocked to traffic.
As of 9 a.m.. Exit 135 on I-24 is now open but vehicles cannot come any further than Foresite Street.
Grundy County EMA reported that they have the leak stopped and the vapor cloud has disbursed. They are contacting the trucking company to find out what the exact chemical is. An environmental contractor is being brought in to to assess the situation.
Downtown Monteagle is still closed as a precautionary measure for the safety of the people in Monteagle.
Monteagle Mayor Rodman has been on site since around 4 a.m. County officials, state troopers, TDOT, TEMA, and Grundy County Sheriff Shrum are also on the scene.
Businesses will remain closed until they receive a notification that all is safe to open back up.
