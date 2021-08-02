CARTER
Funeral services for Richard O’Neal Carter, age 44 of Hillsboro, will be conducted on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 2 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel, with Bro. Dale Grosch officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hillsboro. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 3 – 9 PM and from 11 – 2 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Richard passed away on Sunday, August 1 at St. Thomas West in Nashville after an extended illness. Richard was born on November 25, 1976, in Tullahoma to Richard Carter and the late Doris Trail Carter Cussins. He was employed at Wal-Mart for 25 years as the team lead, and a volunteer firefighter for the Hillsboro Fire Department for 22 years and served as assistant chief for 13 years. Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his greatest joy came from playing with his girls. In addition to his mother, Doris, Richard is preceded in death by one brother, Mark Fletcher, stepfather, Don Cussins, and stepmother, Betty Carter. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Melissa Boyd Carter; daughters, Sharla and Abigail Carter, brother, Michael Carter and his wife, Linda; sister, Becky Neeley and her husband, Terry; father and mother-in-law, James and Betty Boyd; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends, including his fellow fire fighters and Wal-Mart employees.
<<<Manchester Funeral Home >>>