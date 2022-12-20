It was a colorful scene along U.S. Highway 41 in Hillsboro, as decorated floats, ATVs and tractors and even Old Saint Nick himself participated in the second annual Hillsboro Homecoming Association Christmas Parade Friday, Dec. 16.

Hillsboro Homecoming Association member Jason Dendy said the idea of Hillsboro hosting its own Christmas parade first began to take shape a few years ago, and he and his fiancé Lesley Hennessee decided to see what the community could put together.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.