It was a colorful scene along U.S. Highway 41 in Hillsboro, as decorated floats, ATVs and tractors and even Old Saint Nick himself participated in the second annual Hillsboro Homecoming Association Christmas Parade Friday, Dec. 16.
Hillsboro Homecoming Association member Jason Dendy said the idea of Hillsboro hosting its own Christmas parade first began to take shape a few years ago, and he and his fiancé Lesley Hennessee decided to see what the community could put together.
“We are our own community,” Dendy said. “We are not Manchester, we are not Tullahoma, we are not Beechgrove. We are Hillsboro, no place on earth like it.”
Floats, which are required to be pulled by a tractor, ATV or UTV, assembled in Hillsboro Park before the parade began at 7 p.m. The more than 30 parade entries included Brothers Implement, Weaver Farms, Morgan House Moving and Hillsboro Elementary.
“We are the elementary school, and this is our boys basketball, girls basketball and our cheerleaders,” Coach Emily Townsend said just before the parade kicked off.
Townsend said after hearing how well the inaugural Christmas Parade went last year, she thought it would be great for Hillsboro Elementary to participate in the community centered event.
The sounds of the Hawaiian Christmas classic “Mele Kalikimaka” could be heard coming from the Weaver Farms float, which featured a Hawaiian theme, along with three-generations of the Weaver family.
Jamie Weaver said it is the second-year his family has participated in the Hillsboro Christmas Parade.
“It is just a good community activity,” Weaver said. “It is a good deal to come and of course we have the Hawaiian theme with the roasting pig, we sell meat so it ties in to selling some pork.”
Lesley Hennessee said the parade does not allow cars or trucks, because Hillsboro is an agricultural community, and they would like that to be recognized in the event.
“Hillsboro was established on an agricultural basis and that is what we are trying to get back to,” she said. “You can put a car on a trailer and pull it on a tractor... you can get by with that.”
“We are just trying to get back to our agricultural roots,” Hennessee added.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.