James Garrett Lyon II, 27, was charged with Reckless Homicide and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, following the Sept. 14 death of an as yet unnamed 23-year-old-female.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 54 A Street in Hillsboro of an apparent shooting on Sept. 14, 2023.
According to the Sheriff's Department, officers arrived and found the victim, a 23-year-old female, deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
After securing the scene, and with the help of the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, investigators conducted an investigation and charged Lyon, 27, who resides at the same address, with Reckless Homicide and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Lyon is currently held under a $125,000.00 bond with a court date of Sept. 28.
This investigation is still ongoing. The name of the victim is being withheld until notification of family can be made.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
