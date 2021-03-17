With severe weather potentially moving in Wednesday and Thursday, Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department has offered some advice to prepare for an emergency.
"Friends, we have a pretty good chance of seeing some strong to severe weather today into early tomorrow morning. Today is the time to prepare your family, home, and vehicles," the department posted.
"Please take a few minutes to gather some of the basic supplies listed below before you call it a day. Stay weather aware today and tune in to trustworthy local media outlets. Don’t rely solely on social media for weather updates, as outdated information can spread across social media outlets like wild fire and leave you misinformed.
"Prepare for the worst and hope for the best friends! Rest easy though friends, because you’re in the capable hands of your local emergency responders. Have a great day and stay tuned to a couple trustworthy weather outlets for timely updates," it said.
Suggested severe weather preparedness kit includes:
a first aid kit
flashlight and extra batteries (glowsticks work for kids)
Portable battery AM/FM radio
NOAA weather radio and extra batteries
a three day supply of food and water for each family member and pets
a change of clothes and shoes for each member of the family
Medications, glasses and contacts
infant care items, diapers, toys formula
Copies of important papers in a waterproof bag
a small amount of cash or a credit card