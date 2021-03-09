Crime story

Local authorities are responding to a possible homicide at Lakewood Park Tuesday, March 9. 

Sheriff Chad Partin said that a suspect is in custody, and wanted to reassure the public that there were no fugitives on the loose. 

Partin said that he was in route to the scene and currently no additional information is available for release. 

This is a breaking story, it will be updated as information is made available.    

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. He covers Lifestyles in addition to handling education reporting and general news assignments.John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, and enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Mitsy, and his 17-month-old, Sean.

