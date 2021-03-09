Local authorities are responding to a possible homicide at Lakewood Park Tuesday, March 9.
Sheriff Chad Partin said that a suspect is in custody, and wanted to reassure the public that there were no fugitives on the loose.
Partin said that he was in route to the scene and currently no additional information is available for release.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated as information is made available.
