CAN YOU HELP PIGLET?
The Coffee County Humane Society asks for help saving a puppy with parvo.
Piglet is a four month old chihuahua pup who is currently being treated for parvo at All Creatures Veterinary Clinic, P.C.
The humane society announcement said that "treatment is costing roughly $100 a day and her owner who is on a fixed income reached out to CCHS for financial assistance. CCHS has sponsored two nights of her vet stay, but with your help, we can do more."
If you would like to help Piglet and her owner with this unplanned expense, any donation amount is appreciated.