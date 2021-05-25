190525244_4590514187644877_4035509324327154269_n.jpg

 CAN YOU HELP PIGLET? 

The Coffee County Humane Society asks for help saving a puppy with parvo. 

Piglet is a four month old chihuahua pup who is currently being treated for parvo at All Creatures Veterinary Clinic, P.C.

The humane society announcement said that "treatment is costing roughly $100 a day and her owner who is on a fixed income reached out to CCHS for financial assistance. CCHS has sponsored two nights of her vet stay, but with your help, we can do more."

If you would like to help Piglet and her owner with this unplanned expense, any donation amount is appreciated. 

To plant a tree in memory of CAN HELP as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.