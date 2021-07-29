Coffee County Humane Society is asking for help in the care of Ella.
Ella is currently at All Creatures Veterinary Clinic, P.C. in Monteagle receiving life-saving care. She has been diagnosed with pancreatitis and diabetic ketoacidosis.
Ella’s vet bill could be as much as $1,500, and her owner has reached out to us for help. Coffee County Humane Society paid for a portion of Ella’s care, but additional help is needed to cover the bill.
If you’d like to donate to Ella, any amount is appreciated. You can call All Creatures, donate through PayPal, or through any of the donation buttons on our page.
Comment or send Coffee County Humane Society a message letting the group know to direct your donation to Ella.