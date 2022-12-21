HWR.JPG

County Mayor Judd Matheny explains to Commissioners from the Health, Welfare and Recreation Committee his vision for the layout of the new animal control shelter if the County Commission choses the former Fann’s Salvage site. Matheny said the donation will amount to roughly 2.5 acres, which will require the removal of some existing fencing. An expected TDOT project will talk about 50 feet off the frontage of the property. Additionally, the current owner, Tom Rice will maintain a right of way along the south side of the property to grant access to the area he will retain behind the shelter.

 -Staff photo by John Coffelt

Coffee County Heath Welfare and Recreation Committee addressed some nagging concerns related to the availability of the old Fann site that was offered to county for an animal shelter location.

At the November meeting, Commissioner Dwight Miller questioned whether the property owner would still be willing to donate the land.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

Staff Writer

John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories.

