County Mayor Judd Matheny explains to Commissioners from the Health, Welfare and Recreation Committee his vision for the layout of the new animal control shelter if the County Commission choses the former Fann’s Salvage site. Matheny said the donation will amount to roughly 2.5 acres, which will require the removal of some existing fencing. An expected TDOT project will talk about 50 feet off the frontage of the property. Additionally, the current owner, Tom Rice will maintain a right of way along the south side of the property to grant access to the area he will retain behind the shelter.
Coffee County Heath Welfare and Recreation Committee addressed some nagging concerns related to the availability of the old Fann site that was offered to county for an animal shelter location.
At the November meeting, Commissioner Dwight Miller questioned whether the property owner would still be willing to donate the land.
In the intervening weeks, Miller met with the owner, Tom Rice, who had offered the property to the county in January. The county then chose to go with a different site. A recommendation to resend the resolution designating a triangle of land behind the jail has immerged from the Capital Outlay Committee.
Miller said that in his conversations with Rice, he learned that there were things to be hammered out but that the donation was still on the table.
“He said that there were things to be worked out, but he was amenable to donating the property,” Miller said.
Before moving forward, the county will have to confer with Rice’s attorney and accountant to discuss the specifics of the donation.
One small holdup is that the county is still in the process of nailing down which site to build on (a feasibility was recently completed on three possible sites), and as yet there are no updated building plans for the shelter. Former members of HWR Ashley Craft and Jeff Keele were not in favor of dusting off a set of old plans that St. John Engineering had prepared years back.
The current members of HRW weren’t sure how much land the county needed to house a shelter, but whatever land is donated, a planned TDOT road project will claim a portion of the frontage of the property. The entire width of the Highway 41 expansion will have to come from that side of the road because of the state-protected prairie land across from it.
“It starts with us – what we want. Are we talking three acres or … what? Miller reasoned. “Without any kind of plans how would we know?”
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
