One of the stumbling blocks to the much hyped state megasite development is the limitations of the city’s sewer plant.
During the August work session of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, a very specific, yet hypothetical proposal for a new sewer plant was discussed.
Mayor Marilyn Howard asked Scott Gibson of Cumberland Securities, “Suppose the State of Tennessee gave us $170 million and said go and build it all the way to the top. What would be the downside of that?”
Gibson, who was at the meeting to discuss the city bonds, said that “the upside of that is you have a new plant. It’s payed for. It opens up the megasite and not only what will be built there but in the surrounding areas.”
The downside, Gibson explained is the financial responsibility the city will have for the operations of the plant and the hit the city budget would take for having to record depreciation.
“Your water and sewer customers cannot pay to operate a $170 million plant just by themselves,” said Gibson.
If the city puts the plant on the books, so to speak, for $170 million dollars, depreciation, a non-cash item, still must be on the city’s financial statement.
“The state says that the water and sewer system on an annual basis must generate a positive change in that asset,” Gibson said.
“A $4.5 million dollar per year charge for depreciation on the income statement, that is a big hit. You’re are looking at a rate increase to cover it unless the new automotive plant is big enough to cover it but also the depreciation,” Gibson said.
In other words, a potential industry is going to need to use a lot of water for the city to break even.
Alderman Ryan French noted also that the expense in the hypothetical scenario could not be covered by property taxes or other funding streams.
It would have to come from water and sewer rates or an industry demand fee of some type.
“This is not a free lunch. If you can figure out a what to mitigate some of that expense, it’s a really good deal. That big of a project on a town of (about) 10,000 rate customers, that’s a pretty big number to put on the books for customers that small.”
Director of Water and Sewer Bryan Pennington suggested that maybe the state build the plant and the city lease and operate it, that way the depreciation be placed on the state’s books where it would have less impact.
Pennington said that the city is also facing several million-dollar infrastructure upgrades.
Gibson agreed and said that the same issue is popping up at other state developments where a huge project gets stuck on one small municipality’s books.
No concrete announcement has been made publicly by the state concerning a grant for sewer upgrades for the site, nor has any prospective industry been named concerning the site.
A large scale industrial development would benefit the area with jobs, additional taxes and could spur more industries to relocate here.