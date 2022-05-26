The board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a special call meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 to discuss four key topics that could impact this and the future board. During work sessions no vote can be held. During special call meetings only items on the posted agenda can be legally discussed.
First on the agenda is a discussion concerning the hiring of a city manager.
Additionally will be a discussion concerning the 2022-23 fiscal year budget, the salary recommendation for the Director of Water and Sewer and the transition plans for the city attorney.
The city manager discussion has been brought up at various times throughout this board's term and has found new fire at the last meeting, with potentially four alderman in support of the hire.
At the last Water and Sewer Commission meeting, that board approved a recommended new salary of $125,000. The final BOMA vote concerning that recommendation will be held at a future meeting.
City Attorney Gerald Ewell secured the republican nomination for his bid for General Sessions Judge Part II. He will not face an opponent in the Aug. 4 general election. The city will discuss the process of finding a replacement as city attorney at the special call.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
