Tullahoma Police are looking for an unknown subject who stole a vehicle on Jan. 3 from the parking lot at the Tullahoma UPS Store on N. Jackson St.
A female infant was in the back seat of the vehicle when an unknown white make, age in his early to mid-20's, 150 lbs. with shoulder length, dark curly hair and wearing a green jacket and tan cargo pants drove off in the vehicle, according to a TPD announcement issued Jan. 4.
The subject crashed the vehicle, and witnesses attempted to detain the subject as he was leaving on foot.
The infant was found in the vehicle and treated for minor injuries.
The make and model of the vehicle was not announced in the release. Tullahoma Police ask for any information, video or photos related to the case.
If you have any information regarding this event, contact TPD immediately at 931-455-0530 or email information to jgore@tullahomatn.gov.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.