Manchester Arts Center will presenting Joe Django in the “Black Box” Friday, Jan. 8, from 7-9 p.m. J
Django is a sculptor who uses recycled wire and other recycled materials to creates some very unique works.
According to the center's announcement, the sculptor has always had a passion for art.
"His passion for art and occupation as a concrete finisher competed for his time until he reached a crossroads, a serious car accident that was supposed to put him in a wheelchair, and caused him to decide to go in the direction of art. To use his own words he is 'self employed at life,'" the post said.
The show will be at Manchester Arts Center Jan. 8 at 128 E Main St.
For further information call the Arts Center or Linda Robertson Gaines at 931-409-2591 or lrgaines66@gmail.com.
