Coffee County Manchester Public Library's clothing swap will continue until 3 p.m., Friday, July 29 at the Ada Wright Center.
Youth Services Librarian Daphanie Gragg said that people have been donating clothes for about a month for the event.
Updated: July 30, 2022 @ 6:13 am
The public can come in and get free clothes for their children for back to school. Participants are asked to bring their children with them or proof of having children.
"They can shop, get what they need and if they need school supplies, they can fill out a raffle ticket. We'll draw and then go shopping," Gragg said.
The selected recipients will be asked questions about where the children attends school, favorite colors and preferences. The library will then buy the school supplies according to the school grade list.
Gragg said that the library needs a place to donate the leftover clothing and ask that anyone wanting to volunteer to help load the clothing after the event this afternoon would be greatly appreciated.
