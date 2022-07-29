IMG_9008.JPG

Coffee County Manchester Public Library's clothing swap will continue until 3 p.m., Friday, July 29 at the Ada Wright Center. 

Youth Services Librarian Daphanie Gragg said that people have been donating clothes for about a month for the event. 

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Staff Writer

Download the free Manchester Times mobile app at the app store.

