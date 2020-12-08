Manchester Recreation Department will hold a Red Cross Lifeguard certification course in January.
Classes will be Jan. 18-30 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 5-8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m.
The cost of the course will be $155 (includes a $45 fee to the Red Cross and mandatory class materials). The manual will not be provided, and can be downloaded for free with a class link.
Participants will be trained in lifeguarding, CPR and AED use and first aid for a professional rescuer.
Those interested must be 15 years old before the last day of class, pass the three swim prerequisites and pay a non-refundable $80 deposit at time of registration.
Prerequisites include a 300 yard swim (freestyle with rotary breathing and breaststroke); swim 15-20 yards surface dive 10-12 feet for a 10 pound brick, swim back to wall with both hands on brick in 1 minute 40 seconds and 2 minutes of treading water with hands under armpits. Swim test will be at 10 a.m., Jan. 16.
For more information, contact the Rec Complex at 728-0273 or 557 N. Woodland St.