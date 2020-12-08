Lifeguard at Rec Center
file photo

Manchester Recreation Department will hold a Red Cross Lifeguard certification course in January.

Classes will be Jan. 18-30 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 5-8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m.

The cost of the course will be $155 (includes a $45 fee to the Red Cross and mandatory class materials). The manual will not be provided, and can be downloaded for free with a class link.

Participants will be trained in lifeguarding, CPR and AED use and first aid for a professional rescuer.

Those interested must be 15 years old before the last day of class, pass the three swim prerequisites and pay a non-refundable $80 deposit at time of registration.

Prerequisites include a 300 yard swim (freestyle with rotary breathing and breaststroke); swim 15-20 yards surface dive 10-12 feet for a 10 pound brick, swim back to wall with both hands on brick in 1 minute 40 seconds and 2 minutes of treading water with hands under armpits. Swim test will be at 10 a.m., Jan. 16.

For more information, contact the Rec Complex at 728-0273 or 557 N. Woodland St.

 

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.